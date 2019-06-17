× Teen bystander shot in face during parking dispute between neighbors, family says

CHICAGO — A parking dispute between neighbors on the Far South Side ended with a 16-year-old bystander shot and hospitalized.

Chicago police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of West 110th Place in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Relatives tell WGN 16 year-old Deija Nesbitt was attending a family Father’s Day barbecue when she was hit by stray bullets that were fired over a parking dispute among neighbors.

One neighbor allegedly told the other he needed to move his car, because he was parked in a handicapped spaced designated for someone else who lives on the block.

Relatives say the neighbor became belligerent, pulled out a gun, and started shooting at the other man who was trying to get him to move. Nesbitt, who was sitting in a parked car at the time of the shooting, was struck twice in the face.

FAMILY TELLS ME DEIJA SAW THE ALTERCATION UNFOLD, AND ACTUALLY DUCKED TO AVOID GETTING HIT.

SHE THOUGHT THE COAST WAS CLEAR, WHEN SHE CAME UP, AND ENDED-UP GETTING HIT IN THE FACE BY TWO BULLETS.

DOCTORS WERE ABLE TO REMOVE A BULLET FROM HER CHEEK, BUT THE ONE THAT ENTERED HER CHIN, TRAVELED BACK CLOSE TO HER SPINE.

RELATIVES TELL ME THEY KNOW THAT DRIVER AND NEIGHBOR WHO FIRED HIS GUN– AND TOOK OFF AFTER THE SHOOTING.

POLICE SAY THEY HAVE THE SHOOTER’S IDENTITY AS WELL.

ALTHOUGH HE’S NOT IN CUSTODY– HE IS CONSIDERED A PERSON OF INTEREST.

AS FOR DEIJA, SHE’S TALKING AND IN GOOD SPIRITS.

HER FAMILY SAYS THEY EXPECT HER TO RECOVER FROM THIS.

FROM ADVOCATE CHRIST MEDICAL CENTER, COURTNEY GOUSMAN, WGN NEWS.