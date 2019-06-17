Suburban Chicago man preserves DeLorean legacy in new film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man is producing a film about John DeLorean, famous for the creation of the DeLorean car.

Film producer and DeLorean fan Tamir Ardon secured the rights to produce "Framing John DeLorean" in 2005 when DeLorean died of a heart attack. Alec Baldwin will star in the film that is part drama, part documentary.

Ardon has a mini museum in his garage about the DeLorean and even has the DeLorean car. In 1999, when Ardon was only 19 years old, he was able to call DeLorean himself at his Bedminster Estate in New Jersey.

"And he picked up the phone, I said hello — I had 10 second range for him to hang up — I’m huge fan can I stop by," Ardon said. "He said of course, that’s where my relationship started."

Ardon said DeLorean lived three lives in one, including issues with drugs, embezzlement and sports cars.

The DeLorean's big screen role was as a time machine in the 1985 hit movie "Back to the Future," which captured a new generation of fans and stirred their imagination. This was something DeLorean himself could appreciate as he wanted a creation that was eternal.

Of the 8,000 cars made between 1981-82, several thousand still exist today.

Viewings for "Framing John DeLorean"

June 19 - Tivoli Theater in Downers Grove

June 28 - The Music Box in Chicago