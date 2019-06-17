Sam Panayotovich makes his return to Sports Feed on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the last two years, he's been in Las Vegas continuing his coverage of the growing sports betting scene, which made for a long gap in Sports Feed appearances.

But one of the original guests on Sports Feed, Sam Panayotovich, made his return to the show on Monday evening to meet with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

He discussed the recent projections for the Chicago Bears along with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky by oddsmakers after a 12-win season in 2018. Sam also took some time to discuss the upcoming Cubs-White Sox series along with some recent happenings in the NBA.

You can watch their discussion in the video in the video above or below.