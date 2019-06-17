× Road success continues to elude the Cubs in the first half of 2019

LOS ANGELES – It’s expected that a team will play better at home than on the road, but separation for Joe Maddon’s team in 2019 has been quite striking.

The last few weeks have been a perfect example of how the Cubs can be one team at home and another on the road.

Sunday’s 3-2 loss the National League-leading Dodgers dropped them to 2-5 on their seven-game swing against National League West opponents. That followed the team winning six-of-seven games at home against Angels, Rockies, and Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Before that, the Cubs lost five-of-six games, including a sweep at the hands of St. Louis whom they’d sweep at home a week later and swept at Wrigley Field in the beginning of May.

It’s been the trend of a rather successful Cubs season that’s been a bit baffling for Maddon and his club through most of the 2019 seasons.

The Cubs are 15-21 away from Wrigley Field in the first two-and-a-half months of the season, which is tied with the Reds for the worst in the division away from home. That includes a 3-10 record in their last two road trips, including the one that was recently completed, this despite the fact the Cubs have outscored their opponents 193-179 in the 36 games away from Wrigley Field.

Meanwhile, at home they’ve been outstanding, sporting a 24-11 record, which is second only behind the Dodgers for the best in the National League. They’ve outscored their opponents in games at Wrigley Field 170-123 and is a big reason they remain in back-and-fourth battle with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Is this something to panic about? Probably not, just an unusual trend in the 2019 season, plus the good news lies in the remaining schedule, in which the Cubs will play nine more games at Wrigley Field instead of on the road over the last three-and-a-half months.

Good news at the moment is the team is now back home for ten-straight games, starting with the city series with the White Sox on Tuesday. If recent history holds, it could be a good stretch for the club.