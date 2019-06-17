Pollyanna McIntosh discusses Walking and new film Darlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh directs and stars in 'Darlin'. The film portrays a teenage girl found at a Catholic hospital filthy and ferocious. The Catholic hospital tries to incorporate the young girl into their culture; however, Darlin' holds a secret darker than the "sins" she is threatened with. The teenage girl is followed by Pollyanna's character who is determined to come for her no matter who tries to step in her way. 'Darlin is playing in select theaters starting July 12.