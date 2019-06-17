3 people shot in Chatham after altercation on CTA bus

CHICAGO — Three people were shot Monday evening in the city’s Chatham neighborhood after an altercation on a CTA bus.

According to Chicago police, around 6 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out between three people in a CTA bus on the 7600 block of South State Street. A man, believed to be in his 30s, exited the bus and fired shots into the bus striking three people.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest, arm and stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the underarm and taken to the same hospital where she was also stabilized.

A third person, a 59-year-old man, self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital with a graze wound on his left side. His condition was unknown.

Multiple witnesses were on the bus at the time of the shooting.

One person of interest was being questioned, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.