× Midday Fix: Live performance by Hamilton star Jamaal Fields-Green

Jamaal Fields-Green

(He performs his original music as J. Hasan)

He’s also currently performing as John Laurens & Philip Hamilton in the Chicago company of Hamilton: An American Musical.

Instagram: @j_hasan22

Event:

Special performances by Hamilton cast members who will be performing their own original music and dance pieces.

The Bassment

353 W. Hubbard St., Chicago, Illinois

June 23rd at 8:00 p.m.

https://www.thebassmentchicago.com/