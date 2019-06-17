Lunchbreak: Middle Eastern Chopped Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zachary Engel, Executive Chef and Partner at Galit

Galit

2429 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

https://www.galitrestaurant.com/

Recipe:

Middle Eastern Chopped Salad

Chop Salad with Za'atar, Bulgarian Feta and Preserved Lemon

Yields: 4 servings

During summer, when cucumbers and tomatoes are juicy and sweet, this salad is a great accompaniment with breakfast, a big lunch, or an evening barbecue with friends. The feta mixes in with the vinaigrette to coat the veggies in a salty, creamy sauce that’s perfect for soaking up with bread or pita.

Ingredients:

8 persian cucumbers

2 pints cherry tomatoes

1 small red onion, cut into ⅛” dices

5 sprigs parsley, finely chopped

1 sprig mint

4 large lemons (for juice and zesting)

1 preserved lemon

½ cup white wine vinegar

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup za’atar

2 cups Bulgarian feta, crumbled

Salt, to taste

Procedure: