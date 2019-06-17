How to score the new, cream-filled Krispy Kreme doughnut for free

CHICAGO — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering a new cream filled doughnut for free this Saturday.

The new doughnut is a new take on a classic; the original glazed doughnut is filled with either Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme.

Krispy Kreme is giving the original filled doughnuts away on Saturday because customers met the challenge of 1 million doughnuts given away on National Doughnut Day on June 7. The doughnuts will be given away at Krispy Kreme’s Chicagoland shops in Homewood, Evergreen Park and Hillside. One free doughnut is available per guest.

Krispy Kreme said this is the first time in Chicago that the doughnuts have been filled.