FeedonThis: ‘Twas the Day Before the City Series

CHICAGO - For the first time since "The Trade," Eloy Jimenez is making his way to Wrigley Field.

Once a prized Cubs' prospect, the outfielder was sent to the White Sox along with Dylan Cease in exchange for starter Jose Quintana. Now Jimenez arrives at the Friendly Confines wearing the sliver and black of the south siders, hoping to help his team keep their recent momentum going.

On Monday's Sports Feed, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman looked back on the deal between the Cubs and White Sox in July of 2017. Their discussion on how it has worked out for both sides is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

He wasn't on the show on Sunday to be able to pay tribute to his father, Walter Payton, but we weren't going to let Father's Day go by without Jarrett Payton paying tribute.

So during Social Fodder, Jarrett took some time to share his praise to his dad.

Watch that moment in the video above.

Man Crush Monday returned again, featuring a retiring NFL quarterback along with a standout on the NBA world champions.

Watch the segment in the video above.