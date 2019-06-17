Around Town takes Love McPherson on the road to spy on a blind date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a world where failing marriages and toxic relationships have become the societal norm, Relationship Expert, Love McPherson is the voice of hope that says, “I was born for this.” Love is on a mission to impact generations and heal relationships by teaching individuals how to love better.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ana caught up with Love to hear what she had to say about the body language and topics the couple on the blind date were doing and saying.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love McPherson - Relationship Expert

LoveMcPherson.com

Special Thanks to Pinstripes:

435 E. Illinois St.

pinstripes.com