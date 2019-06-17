Around Town takes Love McPherson on the road to spy on a blind date

Posted 12:27 PM, June 17, 2019

In a world where failing marriages and toxic relationships have become the societal norm, Relationship Expert, Love McPherson is the voice of hope that says, “I was born for this.” Love is on a mission to impact generations and heal relationships by teaching individuals how to love better.

Ana caught up with Love to hear what she had to say about the body language and topics the couple on the blind date were doing and saying.

Love McPherson - Relationship Expert
LoveMcPherson.com

Special Thanks to Pinstripes:
435 E. Illinois St.
pinstripes.com

