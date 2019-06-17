55-year-old man robbed, beaten in Busse Woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE — A man, 55, was beaten and robbed in a popular northwest suburban forest preserve.

Authorities are investigation after the man was attacked Saturday around 7 a.m. in Busse Woods. The man said he was assaulted and robbed of some of his personal belongings.

A woman, Pamela Kowalczyk, said she arrived at the forest preserve for a morning jog. She was going to take the job with some friends when they came upon the man. She said two people were already helping him.

She said she started warning people on social media about the attack. She said she wanted other people to be aware of what happened.

Because he was attacked from behind, the man was not able to provide a good description of the attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.