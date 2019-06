CHICAGO — A man and a teenager were injured after a shooting in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized after getting shot near Cermak Road and Rockwell Avenue Monday evening. A 50-year-old man was transported to Rush University Medical Center where he has been stabilized.

The shooting may have been a part of an attempted carjacking.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.