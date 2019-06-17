× 1 lane is closed on inbound Ike, from Ogden to Halsted, until 2020

CHICAGO — Drivers may have noticed the new lane configuration on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) Monday.

Lanes are reduced to three lanes for the rest of the year as part of the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction.

One lane is now closed from Ogden Avenue to Halsted Street, but drivers can still access the Kennedy, the Dan Ryan, and Ida B. Wells Drive.

IDOT said drivers should expect delays and allow for extra time for trips through this area.

Construction on the Jane Byrne Interchange is expected to be completed in October 2022 at a cost of $713 million.

