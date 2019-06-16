Sunday Brunch: Cajun Teriyaki Glaze Salmon

CHICAGO — Chef Fred Dodson shared his recipe for Cajun Teriyaki Glaze Salmon and talked about the Real Men Cook event.
Real Men Cook is the largest, longest-running and most anticipated urban-oriented Father’s Day celebration where men from all walks of life serve up food to celebrate and uplift the family.
The event is celebrating its 30th year. The event is presented by Real Men Charities, the non-profit arm of Real Men Cook.
Real Men Cook
Sunday 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Hales Franciscan High School
4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Cajun Teriyaki Glaze Salmon
Serves 2
Ingredients
• (2) 6 - 8oz skinless Atlantic salmon fillets
• 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
Sauce
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 tablespoon minced garlic
• 1 1/3 cups light brown sugar
• 1 cup pineapple juice
• 2/3 light seafood or chicken stock
• 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
• 1 tablespoon soy sauce
• 3 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1/2 - 1 tablespoon bourbon whiskey
• 1/4 - 3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Rub salmon with olive oil, add Cajun seasoning and let stand for 10 minutes.
Prepare Sauce
- Heat olive oil and minced garlic in a sauce pan.
- Add remaining sauce ingredients, whisk and cook on low until it starts to thicken.
- Heat oil for salmon in a large skillet, then add fillets.
- Cook 3-4 minutes on each side until desired doneness.
- A minute before salmon is done, add 3 - 4 tablespoons of sauce and baste the salmon.
- Remove salmon and continue to let the sauce thicken.
- Glaze salmon with finished sauce.
- Place on dishes and serve with vegetable of choice.