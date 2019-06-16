Sunday Brunch: Cajun Teriyaki Glaze Salmon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chef Fred Dodson shared his recipe for Cajun Teriyaki Glaze Salmon and talked about the Real Men Cook event.

Real Men Cook is the largest, longest-running and most anticipated urban-oriented Father’s Day celebration where men from all walks of life serve up food to celebrate and uplift the family.

The event is celebrating its 30th year. The event is presented by Real Men Charities, the non-profit arm of Real Men Cook.

Real Men Cook Sunday 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Hales Franciscan High School 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave. www.realmencharitiesinc.org

Cajun Teriyaki Glaze Salmon

Serves 2

Ingredients

• (2) 6 - 8oz skinless Atlantic salmon fillets

• 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

Sauce

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic

• 1 1/3 cups light brown sugar

• 1 cup pineapple juice

• 2/3 light seafood or chicken stock

• 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1/2 - 1 tablespoon bourbon whiskey

• 1/4 - 3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Rub salmon with olive oil, add Cajun seasoning and let stand for 10 minutes.

Prepare Sauce