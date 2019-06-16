Police: Teen bystander shot after parking dispute ends in gunfire in Morgan Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was struck by stray bullets fired during a parking dispute on the Far South Side Sunday evening, according to police.

Chicago police say around 5 p.m. Sunday, a man got into a dispute with the driver of a car on the 1100 block of West 110th Place.

When the driver would not move their vehicle, police say, the man pulled out a gun and fired. The bullets missed, and a 16-year-old girl sitting in a vehicle nearby was struck twice in the face.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Area South detectives are investigating, and say they have a pretty good idea of who the shooter was.

