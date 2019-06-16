Jordan Maly discusses the upcoming Bulls’ draft & NBA Finals on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Will they or won't they trade the pick?

That's been the question for the Bulls the last few years in the NBA Draft as they decided what step to take in their current rebuild with the team. That will be the same on Thursday, when the team once again has the seventh pick and must decide whether to stay or move up.

Jordan Maly of Locked on Bulls gave his thoughts on what the team might do along with the recently completed NBA Finals on Sports Feed Sunday during his two segments with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

