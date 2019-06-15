Three shot in Chatham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago, IL - - Three people including a 16-year-old were shot in Chatham Saturday Morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m at 75th and Calumet.

Police say a woman was behind the wheel of a parked car when someone opened fire and she was shot in the head.

Two males ages 16 and 22 who had been standing outside the car were also shot.

Despite having been shot in the head, the woman began driving away from the scene.

Her mother tells WGN she was partially paralyzed from the bullet, but managed to drive to 79th and Vincennes where a passenger in the car called for help.

The victims mother also said the bullet was lodged in her daughters forehead and was awaiting surgery at the University of Chicago Medical center.

The two other shooting victims were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police say the 16-year-old was shot three times, in the arm, back and knee.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back.

No one is in custody.