Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms moving east into north-central Illinois

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms has moved east across the Mississippi River into western Illinois where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch (number 362) is in effect until 2AM CDT Sunday morning. Some of these storms are strong to potentially severe as they approach from the west.

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued the following Mesoscale Discussion concerning these storms and the escalloped area on the headlined map…

Mesoscale Discussion 1085 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0948 PM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019 Areas affected...Northern Missouri...eastern Kansas...and western Illinois Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 362... Valid 160248Z - 160345Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 362 continues. SUMMARY...The severe threat continues for WW 362. Additional watches are being considered. DISCUSSION...Regional radar shows a line of storms has developed a weak cold front extending from portions of western Illinois into northern Missouri and far eastern Kansas. In addition, a fairly well developed MCV is now associated with the northern end of this activity, now tracking into northern Illinois, and storms here are beginning to bow out. A few reports of large hail (1-1.5 inches in diameter) and strong wind gusts (60 mph) have occurred this evening. Given the ample supply of low-level moisture (high 60s to low 70s F dew point temperatures), instability (1500-3000+ J/kg MLCAPE), and deep-layer shear (40-45 kt effective bulk shear), the ongoing storms should continue to pose a severe threat, particularly across portions of north-central Illinois where a damaging wind threat may be emerging and thus, a new watch may be needed. Additional storms may develop farther west along the front extending into southeast Kansas, and thus may require an additional watch here.