Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms moving east into north-central Illinois

Posted 10:26 PM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, June 15, 2019

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms has moved east across the Mississippi River into western Illinois where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch (number 362) is in effect until 2AM CDT Sunday morning. Some of these storms are strong to potentially severe as they approach from the west.

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued the following Mesoscale Discussion concerning these storms  and the escalloped area on the headlined map…

Mesoscale Discussion 1085
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0948 PM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

   Areas affected...Northern Missouri...eastern Kansas...and western
   Illinois

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 362...

   Valid 160248Z - 160345Z



   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 362
   continues.

   SUMMARY...The severe threat continues for WW 362. Additional watches
   are being considered.

   DISCUSSION...Regional radar shows a line of storms has developed a
   weak cold front extending from portions of western Illinois into
   northern Missouri and far eastern Kansas. In addition, a fairly well
   developed MCV is now associated with the northern end of this
   activity, now tracking into northern Illinois, and storms here are
   beginning to bow out. A few reports of large hail (1-1.5 inches in
   diameter) and strong wind gusts (60 mph) have occurred this evening.

   Given the ample supply of low-level moisture (high 60s to low 70s F
   dew point temperatures), instability (1500-3000+ J/kg MLCAPE), and
   deep-layer shear (40-45 kt effective bulk shear), the ongoing storms
   should continue to pose a severe threat, particularly across
   portions of north-central Illinois where a damaging wind threat may
   be emerging and thus, a new watch may be needed. Additional storms
   may develop farther west along the front extending into southeast
   Kansas, and thus may require an additional watch here.
