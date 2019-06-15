Scottish Festival; Highland Games expects 10-15 thousand spectators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITASCA, Ill. — The 33rd annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games started on Friday and 10-15 thousand people are expected to come.

The festival and games are held at Hamilton Lakes Park in Itasca. Spectators come every year to watch the dancers and strong men. One of these men is Spencer Tyler, a 5-time world record holder for five events. This year, he uses a metal ball to swing between his legs and throw it up over a bar.

One rule of participating in the games is that athletes must wear a kilt. One participant, Eddie Brown, said his mother makes him a new kilt every year. This year's design is made up of a black and gray checkered material.

In addition to watching the games, spectators can also shop at different vendors who carry traditional Scottish goods and food.

The festival will go on through 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and end with mass bands.