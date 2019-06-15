Northwest side Walgreens shooting victim identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim of a shooting on Friday at a Northwest side Walgreens.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Sircie Varnado.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4800 block of West Fullerton in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said the woman was shoplifting and the store manager confronted the woman after realizing what she was doing. The Chicago Tribune reported that the manager was having issues with the woman, so he called a friend who used to work security to help him.

The man falsely identified himself as a Chicago police officer, intervened and had a verbal argument with the woman. The argument turned physical, and the man shot the woman in the head. Police said store surveillance video shows the gunman saying something to the woman, throwing her to the floor, pulling a gun from his waistband, and shooting her.

The man who shot her is still at large, but police said they know who he is and where he lives.