Man shot in suburban Walmart parking lot

Posted 10:44 PM, June 15, 2019

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. -- At least one man was shot Saturday evening in the parking lot of a Walmart in Rolling Meadows.

One area worker was on break at the time of the shooting- and all Kenny Nomiki could think about was getting in his car and getting down.

His car and a co-workers car both took bullets, but they were unharmed.

Police are still trying to sort everything out, but one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

We did see police put a man in cuffs and the scene and a handgun was put on a trunk.

They say they'll have more information in a news release on Sunday.

