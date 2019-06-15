× Elevated lead levels found in water in Will County homes

WILL COUNTY— Homes in University Park, Green Garden and Monee Township were issued a “do not consume” water advisory due to elevated lead levels on Friday.

Aqua said they found the high levels of lead in a test sample of these systems in the three areas. The company asked that their customers do not drink, cook with or even use the water to brush their teeth.

Aqua said that they do not believe that water mains and service lines contain lead and are working quickly to find the source of the lead.

The company said they delivered bottled water to affected customers on Friday, and that the regular tap water can be used to bathe or wash hands. They will be offering free water testing to the areas affected by the lead levels and will let customers know how how to obtain a testing kit.

The President of Aqua Illinois, Craig Blanchette, said in a statement the safety of their customers is their top priority. The company said they will continue to post sample results to their website and they apologized for any inconvenience this caused their customers.