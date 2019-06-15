Cubs place Kyle Hendricks on 10-day injured list

Posted 5:19 PM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, June 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES – The Cubs rocky road trip hit another speed bump.

Kyle Hendricks is headed to the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Hendricks threw 84 pitches Friday night, allowing five earned runs in a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

The Cubs recalled Rowan Wick from Triple-A Iowa. Wick will be available out of the bullpen for Game 3 in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old righty has recorded three saves with a 2.30 ERA in 19 relief outings with Iowa this year, striking out 33 batters and walking only eight.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Wick made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres last year and went 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.