Cubs place Kyle Hendricks on 10-day injured list

LOS ANGELES – The Cubs rocky road trip hit another speed bump.

Kyle Hendricks is headed to the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Hendricks threw 84 pitches Friday night, allowing five earned runs in a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

The Cubs recalled Rowan Wick from Triple-A Iowa. Wick will be available out of the bullpen for Game 3 in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old righty has recorded three saves with a 2.30 ERA in 19 relief outings with Iowa this year, striking out 33 batters and walking only eight.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Wick made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres last year and went 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in 10 relief appearances.