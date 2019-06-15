× Cragin shooting causes gunshot wound in victim’s leg

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting of a man who didn’t initially realize his leg pain was a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of N. Cicero Ave. in the Cragin neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was driving when he said he heard gunshots and felt a pain in his leg. The driver pulled the car into a gas station at the 2800 block of N. Cicero Ave., then was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Authorities say the victim is in good condition and did not appear to be known to police.

Area North detectives said they are still investigating and there is no one in custody.