Blackhawks trade for Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta

CHICAGO – A two-time Stanley Cup champion is joining the Blackhawks blue line.

Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta is headed to Chicago via trade in exchange for Hawks forward Dominik Kahun and fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Maatta’s contract has an AAV of $4,083,333 and is signed through the 2021-22 season.

Selected in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Maatta recorded 14 points and was third on the team with 116 blocked shots and logged 97 hits in 60 regular-season games during the 2018-19 season. He has skated in 69 postseason games in his career, tallying two goals and 19 assists.

A native of Jyväskylä, Finland, Maatta has represented his country in several international tournaments. He helped Finland capture the bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics, tallying three goals and two assists in six games during the tournament. He played in three games during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Maatta also played for Finland in three separate IIHF World Junior Championships.