Bears offense beats defense in Eddie Jackson Charity Softball Game

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - There were some heavy hitters at Boomers Stadium for Eddie Jackson's Charity Softball Game.

Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard won the Home Run Derby with a couple moonshots. Jackson captained the defense, but they came up short, losing to the offense 27-23.

Win or lose, Jackson's happy to help a cause near and dear to his heart.

"Portion of it goes out to Goodwill [Industries of Metropolitan Chicago] and my Remain to Reach Foundation for juvenile kids and teenagers that come from rough backgrounds. I just want to say thank you to everyone for showing up."

Jackson grew up playing baseball down South, but now that he calls Chicago home the question is who does he root for? Cubs or Sox?

"I've got to split. I have to say both. Cubs, I just like the color. But, Sox, you know Tim Anderson - he's an Alabama guy. I can't go against him. He's bringing the swag to baseball now. It's fun to watch. Just to watch him and all the success he's having. Shout out to him. I just like watching those guys, right now."

The Bears defense had plenty of swag of their own last year, making touchdown celebrations an art form while simultaneously reviving the fan base. Jackson sees a similar situation playing out on the South Side with Anderson.

"It just gives you confidence. It's a confidence builder. When your team sees you out there making plays and they see you out there swagging things up having fun. They just fall in line. They want to do the same thing. That really just helps them build confidence."