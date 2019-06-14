Wet Father’s Day weekend but no washout

While rain and thunderstorms will be a possibility through the weekend, there will be a good number of dry hours Saturday and especially Sunday. Rain is more likely to occur on Saturday with the greatest chance for heavy downpours and thunderstorms being late in the day Saturday and Saturday night. There will be spotty showers and thunderstorms on Sunday but with proper timing, Father’s Day barbeques can stay dry.

June 15th is the first day of the summer when the normal high temperature for the day reaches 80 degrees. The last day with a normal high of 80 or greater for the season is September 2nd. High temperatures over the weekend should remain below but close to 80. Highs in the 70s will start the workweek but 80s will become commonplace from mid-week through the remainder of the week.