Eddie Johnson hospitalized after blood clot found following physical examination

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will remain in the hospital Friday evening for observation after doctors found a blood clot following a physical examination.

The city’s top cop went to Rush University Medical Center Friday morning for an annual cardiac stress test and a physical, according to police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. The tests came back normal, but doctors found a small blood clot in his lung.

The blood clot will be treated with medication and rest, Guglielmi said.

“The Supt is in great spirits & wanted to let everyone know that he appreciates the well wishes,” he said on Twitter.

Johnson is approaching the two year anniversary of his kidney transplant.