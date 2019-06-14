Eddie Johnson hospitalized after blood clot found following physical examination

Posted 4:22 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, June 14, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will remain in the hospital Friday evening for observation after doctors found a blood clot following a physical examination.

The city’s top cop went to Rush University Medical Center Friday morning for an annual cardiac stress test and a physical, according to police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. The tests came back normal, but doctors found a small blood clot in his lung.

The blood clot will be treated with medication and rest, Guglielmi said.

“The Supt is in great spirits & wanted to let everyone know that he appreciates the well wishes,” he said on Twitter.

Johnson is approaching the two year anniversary of his kidney transplant.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.