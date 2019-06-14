Tiffany talks ‘Mixtape Tour’ and her rise to stardom, plus she performs live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany visits WGN to talk about her 53-city North American 'Mixtape Tour' with New Kids on the Block, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Peppa, and Naughty By Nature, and she discusses her rise to stardom. Tiffany has earned two number-one-hit singles I Think We're Alone Now and Could've Been, and she set a record as the youngest female to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.

After Tiffany wraps up the Mixtape Tour, she is headlining a 40-date U.S. tour to promote her album Pieces of Me. She performs Waste of Time, off of her new album, live at WGN.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mixtape Tour will be at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL on June 14 and 15. For tickets visit ticketmaster.com. To see Tiffany's show schedule and listen to Pieces of Me, check out tiffanytunes.com.