Showtime to air documentary ’16 Shots’ that examines Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO — On Friday evening, Showtime will air a new documentary about the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald just months after former Officer Jason Van Dyke was sentenced for second degree murder.

The 99-minute documentary will examine the fatal shooting as well as the coverup surrounding the incident, according to Showtime.

A trailer for the documentary shows former Chicago Police Department top cop Garry McCarthy and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx giving interviews. Journalist Jamie Kalven is also seen on video. Kalven was the first to detail discrepancies between CPD and witness accounts of Laquan McDonald’s death.

The documentary is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. CST on Showtime.

Van Dyke was convicted in October 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the October 2014 slaying of McDonald. The former cop was sentenced in January to six years and nine months in prison.

Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer in 50 years to be convicted of murder for an on-duty incident. He shot McDonald 16 times after a truck driver called 911 to report McDonald in a locked truck lot near 41st Street and Pulaski Road. The 17-year-old was armed with a 3-inch knife and high on PCP.

Video of the shooting, which was released via court order in November 2015, sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.