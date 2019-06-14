Showers & t-storms come & go into Sunday a-m; best coverage: Sat night; temp-crashing”pnuemonia front” hits city late today shifting winds “NNE”; models offer early signs of a warmer “ring of fire” pattern in 2 weeks as July 2019 opens
-
Rain, cooler temps Sunday
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
Assessing Severe Weather Risks
-
-
Is weather becoming more severe?
-
Periods of showers and fair weather
-
Rain, cooler weather on the way
-
Tom Skilling celebrates Weather Day with the White Sox
-
Temps in the high 60s Sunday, no rain expected
-
-
Cloudy skies, scattered showers expected this weekend
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies throughout week
-
Warmer weather arrives