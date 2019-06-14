Plenty of former Chicago Wolves make up the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues
ROSEMONT – One of the great things about being an affiliate of a major sports organization is seeing players take what they learned in one step of their career and apply it at the highest levels.
When that team wins a championship, that pride is amplified, especially when a number of former players make up the roster.
So when the St. Louis Blues won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title on Wednesday evening, there were plenty of smiles around the Chicago Wolves organization.
Before becoming the affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights in the fall of 2017, the Wolves served as the AHL stop for St. Louis from the 2013-2014 season until the 2016-2017 season. That meant a few of the players that hoisted the cup on Wednesday night spent part of their road to the NHL with the team.
Interim head coach Craig Berube, who was the head coach of the Wolves for the 2016-2017 season, led quite an improbable run to the title. Under his guidance, St. Louis went 30-10-5 under his leadership to finish with 99 points. The Blues then knocked off the Jets, Stars, and Sharks to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.
Jordan Binnington, who played 119 games with the Wolves over parts of four seasons from 2013-2017, emerged as the primary goaltender for the Blues during their strong run during the new year. In Game 7 against the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, he held up under a strong Boston attack, stopping all but one of the 33 shots he faced on the night.