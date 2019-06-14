× Plenty of former Chicago Wolves make up the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues

ROSEMONT – One of the great things about being an affiliate of a major sports organization is seeing players take what they learned in one step of their career and apply it at the highest levels.

When that team wins a championship, that pride is amplified, especially when a number of former players make up the roster.

So when the St. Louis Blues won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title on Wednesday evening, there were plenty of smiles around the Chicago Wolves organization.

Before becoming the affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights in the fall of 2017, the Wolves served as the AHL stop for St. Louis from the 2013-2014 season until the 2016-2017 season. That meant a few of the players that hoisted the cup on Wednesday night spent part of their road to the NHL with the team.

Safe to say Craig Berube has earned this 😂 pic.twitter.com/yV4NMbfJSQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 13, 2019

Interim head coach Craig Berube, who was the head coach of the Wolves for the 2016-2017 season, led quite an improbable run to the title. Under his guidance, St. Louis went 30-10-5 under his leadership to finish with 99 points. The Blues then knocked off the Jets, Stars, and Sharks to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.

Jordan Binnington, who played 119 games with the Wolves over parts of four seasons from 2013-2017, emerged as the primary goaltender for the Blues during their strong run during the new year. In Game 7 against the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, he held up under a strong Boston attack, stopping all but one of the 33 shots he faced on the night.

Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who played for the Wolves in the 2004-2005 season, had an assist on the first of four goals for the Blues in Game 7. He along with fellow defensemen Vince Dunn, Colton Parayko, Joel Edmundson, forwards Sammy Blais, Zach Sanford, center Ivan Barbashev, and goalie Jake Allen are former Wolves that were on the active roster for Game 7.

Former Wolves center Robby Fabbri also played in two games in the Stanley Cup Final, while Mackenzie MacEachern, Jordan Kyrou, Chris Butler, and Jordan Schmaltz all saw time during the regular season with the team.

All of their efforts over the last nine months brought a title 52 years in the waiting to St. Louis, while giving a lot of pride to those who watched that team grow with the Wolves.