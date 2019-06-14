× Naperville school abruptly closes after 30 years

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Suburban Naperville’s School of Performing Arts abruptly closed this week after 30 years. The owners of the school said they owed their landlord more than $2 million.

The closing came Wednesday, one day before the school’s owners filed for bankruptcy protection.

Cedar Street Capital IV owns the building and filed a lawsuit in January seeking more than $4 million it said the owners owed after the school stopped paying rent last November.

However, the two sides agreed to the lesser amount of $2.4 million, but then the school filed for protection in court.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Paramount School of the Arts in Aurora will be offering a free summer camp to students who signed up for camp at the Naperville school.