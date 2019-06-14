Naperville school abruptly closes after 30 years

Posted 3:13 PM, June 14, 2019, by

(Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Suburban Naperville’s School of Performing Arts abruptly closed this week after 30 years. The owners of the school said they owed their landlord more than $2 million.

The closing came Wednesday, one day before the school’s owners filed for bankruptcy protection.

Cedar Street Capital IV owns the building and filed a lawsuit in January seeking more than $4 million it said the owners owed after the school stopped paying rent last November.

However, the two sides agreed to the lesser amount of $2.4 million, but then the school filed for protection in court.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Paramount School of the Arts in Aurora will be offering a free summer camp to students who signed up for camp at the Naperville school.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.