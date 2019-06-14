× Midday Fix: Previewing Ribfest Chicago with live performance from Goose Corps

Phil Sciurba

https://goosecorp.bandcamp.com/

Event:

21st Annual Ribfest Chicago

www.Ribfest-Chicago.com.

Hosted by the Northcenter Chamber of Commerce

Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road (4000N-2000W) and Berteau Avenue (4185N-2100W). CTA Buses 50 and 80 stop at Damen/Irving Park Rd. El: Brown Line to Irving Park.

Friday, June 14, 2019 – 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 15, 2019 – Noon-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 16, 2019 – Noon-10 p.m.

Suggested $10 Donation/$20 per family is requested to benefit Northcenter philanthropy and community programs.

GOOSE CORP. PERFORMS:

Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

North Stage (4165 N. Lincoln Ave.)