Midday Fix: Previewing Ribfest Chicago with live performance from Goose Corps
Phil Sciurba
https://goosecorp.bandcamp.com/
Event:
21st Annual Ribfest Chicago
Hosted by the Northcenter Chamber of Commerce
Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road (4000N-2000W) and Berteau Avenue (4185N-2100W). CTA Buses 50 and 80 stop at Damen/Irving Park Rd. El: Brown Line to Irving Park.
Friday, June 14, 2019 – 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 15, 2019 – Noon-10 p.m.
Sunday, June 16, 2019 – Noon-10 p.m.
Suggested $10 Donation/$20 per family is requested to benefit Northcenter philanthropy and community programs.
GOOSE CORP. PERFORMS:
Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m.
North Stage (4165 N. Lincoln Ave.)