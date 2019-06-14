‘Man of the People’ night at Chicago Dogs game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Friday was "Man of the People" night in Rosemont.

Fans lined up to pose for photos with WGN's Pat Tomasulo. He greeted Chicago Dogs fans and autographs as they entered Impact Field.

After the meet and greet, Tomasulo threw out the first pitch at the Minor League game between the Dogs and the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

The visit to the park comes after last week's segment where Tomasulo dressed up as a ball park vendor trying to sell some not-so-appetizing food items.

Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights on Chicago’s legendary WGN Channel 9.

