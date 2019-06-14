Lunchbreak: Mussels

Executive Chef Stephen Henry
Streeterville Social
455 N. Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
312.840.6617
http://www.streetervillesocial.com
Promotions:
Happy Hours
- No Shower Happy Hour – relax after a long day of shopping, sightseeing, or sunbathing – no shower required! Half-priced specialty cocktails; every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
- Cool Down Happy Hour – cool down in the evenings with half-priced specialty cocktails; Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – close.
- #WeDrinkPink Wednesday – celebrate one of summer’s favorite drinks, rosé, with $6 featured glass and $25 featured bottle.
- Sparkling Frydays – toast to the weekend with bubbles and fries. Split of Chandon and order of fries, $14, Friday 4 p.m. – close.
Recipe:
Prince Edward Island mussels, Loews Zephyr beer, ‘nduja, and preserved orange , fine herbs
Recipe makes (1) portion
Ingredients
- Mussels- PEI 10 ounces
- Loews Zephier lager or a good lager beer - 8oz
- Chopped Shallot - 2 tsp
- Chopped Garlic - 1 tsp
- ‘Nduja – 2 ounces (4 T), ground/paste
- Cold, Unsalted Butter - 2 T
- Fresh Orange – ½ orange
- Fine Herb - 1 tsp
Method
- Using a thick bottomed skillet, heat until hot, add in 2 T of butter.
- Toss in the garlic and shallots stir until translucent.
- Add in the ‘nduja, stir in well.
- Add the beer and cover until it comes to a boil.
- When boiling, remove the cover and toss in the mussels.
- Cover and cook for about five minutes.
- Remove cover, check if the mussels are open.
- Sprinkle with fine herbs and squeeze the orange on top of the mussels.
- Serve immediately in a large bowl or mussel pot.
- Optional: Grilled garlic bread, French baguette, or sourdough for serving.