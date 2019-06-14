Lunchbreak: Mussels

Posted 12:25 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:23PM, June 14, 2019

Executive Chef Stephen Henry

Streeterville Social

455 N. Park Drive

Chicago, IL 60611

312.840.6617

http://www.streetervillesocial.com

Promotions:

Happy Hours

  • No Shower Happy Hour – relax after a long day of shopping, sightseeing, or sunbathing – no shower required! Half-priced specialty cocktails; every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
  • Cool Down Happy Hour – cool down in the evenings with half-priced specialty cocktails; Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – close.
  • #WeDrinkPink Wednesday – celebrate one of summer’s favorite drinks, rosé, with $6 featured glass and $25 featured bottle.
  • Sparkling Frydays – toast to the weekend with bubbles and fries. Split of Chandon and order of fries, $14, Friday 4 p.m. – close.

Recipe:

Prince Edward Island mussels, Loews Zephyr beer, ‘nduja, and preserved orange , fine herbs

Recipe makes (1) portion

Ingredients

  • Mussels- PEI 10 ounces
  • Loews Zephier lager or a good lager beer - 8oz
  • Chopped Shallot - 2 tsp
  • Chopped Garlic - 1 tsp
  • ‘Nduja –   2 ounces (4 T), ground/paste
  • Cold, Unsalted Butter - 2 T
  • Fresh Orange – ½ orange
  • Fine Herb - 1 tsp

Method

  1. Using a thick bottomed skillet, heat until hot, add in 2 T of butter.
  2. Toss in the garlic and shallots stir until translucent.
  3. Add in the ‘nduja, stir in well.
  4. Add the beer and cover until it comes to a boil.
  5. When boiling, remove the cover and toss in the mussels.
  6. Cover and cook for about five minutes.
  7. Remove cover, check if the mussels are open.
  8. Sprinkle with fine herbs and squeeze the orange on top of the mussels.
  9. Serve immediately in a large bowl or mussel pot.
  10. Optional: Grilled garlic bread, French baguette, or sourdough for serving.
