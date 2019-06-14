Family sues condo association after boy, 5, falls through grate

CHICAGO — The family of a boy who fell through a drainage grate outside a building in Lakeview is suing the building’s condo association.

Newly released video shows the 5-year-old boy falling through the grate in the 400 block of W. Briar Pl., into a 6-foot hole.

His grandfather jumped in to try to rescue him but both had to be rescued by police and firefighters.

The boy suffered a puncture wound to his stomach and is recovering.

The family’s attorney Grant Dixon filed a lawsuit against Grand Briar Condominium Association for failing to keep the grate properly covered.

