Endangered birds threaten to cancel lakefront music festival

CHICAGO — Bird watchers want a lakefront music festival scheduled for August moved from Montrose Beach or cancelled due to nesting in the area by endangered birds.

Piping plovers haven't been seen in the areas since the 1950s, but a pair of them have taken up housekeeping on the beach.

The area has been roped off and four eggs were transferred to the Lincoln Park Zoo this week due to rising waters.

But conservationists want the Mamby on the Beach two-day concert fest moved or scuttled.

Jam productions, which puts on the festival, says it may move to a grassy field anyway due to high lake levels.