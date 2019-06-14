Day 3: Jurors watch FBI video of suspect in Chinese scholar’s death

Posted 2:28 PM, June 14, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

PEORIA, Ill. — Jurors in the trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student accused of killing a visiting scholar from China are watching video of the suspect explaining to an FBI agent that the woman looked “panicky” when he spotted her and offered her a ride.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that jurors on Friday watched Brendt Christensen tell an FBI agent that he wasn’t in a good mood on the June 2017 day when he spotted 26-year-old Yingying Zhang as he drove near the Champaign-Urbana campus.

Zhang’s body has never been found, but prosecutors contend Christensen kidnapped, raped and beat Zhang to death and decapitated her. His trial is in federal court in Peoria.

Defense attorneys seeking to spare him a possible death sentence have told jurors that he killed Zhang.

**For the latest on the trial, visit wgntv.com/scholar.**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.