Dads surprise WGN anchors live on set ahead of Father’s Day weekend

WGN Morning News co-anchors Dan Ponce and Lauren Jiggetts got quite the surprise on live TV ahead of Father's Day weekend.

WGN's producer told Dan and Lauren to wait outside the studio and ask three questions of the two mystery guests inside the studio. The guests disguised their voices pretty well, so Dan and Lauren had no idea who the guests were.

When they walked into the studio, they were shocked to discover their dads sitting at the anchor desk! Dan's dad Phil Ponce is the host of WTTW's "Chicago Tonight," and Lauren's dad Dan Jiggetts is a former Chicago Bear and sportscaster.