Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ LA Dodgers

*Since Joe Maddon took over as Cubs skipper prior to the 2015 season, the Dodgers lead regular-season head-to-head series between the two teams 16-15, with each team winning five one-run games.

*It’s been a tale of three seasons on the road for the North Siders: they started 1-6 away from home, won nine of their next 11, but are 4-11 on the road since.

*It was 14 years ago Saturday, June 15, 2005, when Rich Hill made his major league debut, pitching in relief for the Cubs against the Marlins at Wrigley Field. Hill toiled for the Cubs for four seasons, and has pitched exactly 64 games for both the Cubs and Dodgers (entering Friday’s start).

*Kyle Hendricks’ last eight starts can be described this way: he’s 6-0 with the same number of walks as wins.