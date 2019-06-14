Community leaders hosting ‘Feed the Block’ to help combat gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Community leaders along with residents in the South Side are hosting a “Feed the Block” event Friday evening to help combat the city’s gun violence.

The event at 57t Street and Racine Avenue, which goes on until 7 p.m. Friday, is just one of several anti-violence events happening around the city.

The Rev. Dwayne Grant of Xperience Church Chicago said people in the community have come to know him by the Jesus hat he always wears. He said community leaders have been holding space at 57th Street and Racine Avenue near Morgan Park since two young men were fatally shot there several years ago. On Friday, volunteers fired up the grill and cooked up hot dogs and hamburgers to help feed the block. Everything was donated.

Grant said there were many groups working hard to make a difference and he said they have to continue to work together to saturate communities in need with love.

“Something’s wrong and so we must come together and saturate bring love. Love on the people, love on the factions, the gang factions,” he said.

Carla Smith, a volunteer, said her son was shot six times and is now paralyzed. She said she stands with the pastor and said people should be helping everybody.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger will be holding a rally and march at St. Sabina church as he has done in previous years.