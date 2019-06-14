Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The baby of slain Chicago teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has passed away after weeks of being on life support.

Baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez passed away Friday morning, according to a statement from family spokeswoman Julie Contreras. He was in intensive care with severe brain damage since arriving to the hospital.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez," the statement reads. "He passed away this Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury."

The baby's funeral will be a private event for family only.

Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Her son Yovanny was cut from her womb.

Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa called 9-1-1 the day Ochoa-Lopez disappeared. They say Figueroa reported she'd just had a baby who wasn't breathing. The baby was taken to Christ Hospital, and Ochoa-Lopez’s family alleges the staff had suspicions the child did not belong to Figueroa, yet did nothing.

Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa were formally charged Wednesday with first-degree murder for killing the 19-year-old pregnant mother. Figueroa’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak is charged with covering up the death.

Frank Avila, the attorney for Ochoa-Lopez’s husband Yovani Lopez, called for the Cook County State’s Attorney to bring more charges against the three for causing severe brain damage to Baby Yovanny, who doctors said was deprived of oxygen when his mother was strangled.