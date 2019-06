NORTHWEST INDIANA — All lanes are shut down on eastbound I-94 after a semi crash at US-20.

The crash involving two semis happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

Baking cocoa is spilled all over EB I-94 due to the crash, and crews expect clean-up to take several hours.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Burns Harbor/Porter exit. Expect extended closures.

EB I-94: All lanes will remain CLOSED @ US-20 for several hours, as crews clean-up this jacknifed semi that spilled baking cocoa. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/mGFBbKI1U7 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) June 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.