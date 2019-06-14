Activist pushes law enforcement to solve 2 infant deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes is urging Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to do more to solve the cases of two infant deaths from 2017.

In June of that year, the decomposed body of a newborn was found inside a plastic bag in a shed in south suburban Dolton.

A month later, a toddler was was found dead in Markham. The girl was 1 to 2 years old and was wearing pajamas when firefighters discovered her body while putting out a fire at an abandoned home.

Holmes displayed two caskets during a news conference outside the State's Attorney's Office at 69 W. Washington Friday.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement saying, "while we have had contact with both the Markham and Dolton police departments regarding these incidents, neither case has been referred to the State’s Attorney’s Office for a review of criminal charges."