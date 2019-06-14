3 injured, including 2-year-old, in drive-by shooting in Albany Park

Posted 5:53 AM, June 14, 2019, by , and , Updated at 05:56AM, June 14, 2019

CHICAGO — Three people, including a 2-year-old boy, were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 4900 block of North Kedzie.

Police said a man, woman and 2-year-old were sitting in a parked Jeep, when a white car with tinted windows pulled up and fired shots into their vehicle.

The 29-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both hit in the torso and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition. The 2-year-old boy was hit in the elbow and transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

According to a source, the man and woman are siblings and the 2-year-old is the woman’s son.

Police say the man shot is known to authorities.

No one is in custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.