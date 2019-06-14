× 3 injured, including 2-year-old, in drive-by shooting in Albany Park

CHICAGO — Three people, including a 2-year-old boy, were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 4900 block of North Kedzie.

Police said a man, woman and 2-year-old were sitting in a parked Jeep, when a white car with tinted windows pulled up and fired shots into their vehicle.

The 29-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both hit in the torso and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition. The 2-year-old boy was hit in the elbow and transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

According to a source, the man and woman are siblings and the 2-year-old is the woman’s son.

Police say the man shot is known to authorities.

No one is in custody.

