17-year-old shot while playing basketball

CHICAGO — A teenager was shot while playing basketball in the city’s Far South Side.

Chicago police said the 17-year-old boy was shot on the 10400 block of South Avenue J around 1 p.m. Friday. Police said someone in a dark colored Nissan drove up and fired shots hitting the teen in the hands and stomach.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was taken into custody.

No further information was provided.

