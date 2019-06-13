× Woman fatally shot inside Walgreens on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot and killed inside a Walgreens in the city’s Cragin neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Walgreens in the 4800 block of West Fullerton.

According to police, the woman was in the store when she was approached by a man in a red hoodie and dark jeans. There was an argument and a physical fight, before the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the head. Police said the gunman fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It is unknown whether the victim was a customer or an employee.

Detectives were seen removing surveillance equipment from the store, so it’s likely the shooting and images of the suspect were captured on video.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.