White Sox rally to beat Yankees

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday night.

García looked at two called strikes from Ottavino (2-2) before battling back and sending the 11th pitch of the at-bat over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer.

Tim Anderson also connected in Chicago’s fourth win in five games, and four relievers combined for 3 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. Batting in the top two slots in the lineup, García and Anderson combined for four hits and five RBIs.

Evan Marshall (2-0) got three outs for the win, and Aaron Bummer worked the ninth for his first career save after regular closer Alex Colomé threw a season-high 39 pitches during Tuesday’s 7-5 victory over Washington. Marshall hasn’t allowed an earned run in 16 appearances this year.

Brett Gardner homered for the Yankees, who dropped to 4-7 in June. Clint Frazier finished with three hits.

New York jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind Gardner, who drove a 3-1 pitch from Iván Nova over the wall in right for a two-run drive in the fourth. Gardner also reached on a fielder’s choice in the second, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Frazier’s single.

Gardner has six hits in his last four games after beginning June with a 1-for-23 slide. He also homered during the Yankees’ doubleheader split against the Mets on Tuesday.

J.A. Happ appeared to be well on his way to his fourth straight win before running into trouble in the fifth. García got Chicago on the board with an RBI double, and Anderson followed with a drive to center for a tying three-run shot.

Happ retired the next three batters after Anderson’s 10th homer, but the damage was done. The left-hander yielded five hits and walked four in five innings.